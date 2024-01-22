Barcelona Real Betis

WATCH: 16-year-old Lamine Yamal marks Real Betis start with masterclass for Barcelona

Barcelona surprised many on Sunday night not only with an improved performance and four goals, but also by starting two 16-year-olds. Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi were named in the line-up by Xavi Hernandez, and far from looking out of place, were amongst Barcelona’s better players.

Lamine Yamal in particular was a nightmare for the Real Betis defence. Starting on the right-hand side, he was crucial creating danger for Barcelona early on. As the second half started, it was his drop of the shoulder, gliding past Abner Vinicius, from which he hit the post – the ball eventually finding Ferran Torres for Barcelona’s second.

In the second half, Barcelona sealed the game in stoppage time too, splitting the central defence with a pass for Ferran Torres to run onto and complete his hat-trick. It was just the fifth time he has played the full 90 minutes for Barcelona, and he made it count in an a big way for Xavi Hernandez. Although he lost the ball 14 times, his creative vision was a driving force behind Barcelona’s win on Sunday night.

