Real Sociedad lose defender for the rest of the season after 5th cruciate ligament tear in 3 years

Real Sociedad have been dealt a cruel blow, after left-back Aihen Munoz was ruled out for the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. He went down following a challenge on Saturday night against Celta Vigo, and was stretchered off at Balaidos.

For the 26-year-old, it is the second time he has suffered an ACL-tear, both in his left knee. He will be out for the next 8-9 months, meaning his return will be towards the start of next season. It is also the fifth ACL injury Real Sociedad have had to contend with in the last three years, with Munoz, Carlos Fernandez, Umar Sadiq and Mikel Oyarzabal all going down with the injury.

It leaves Imanol Alguacil with only Kieran Tierney as a natural left-back option, and given the Scotsman has suffered his own injury issues, it would be a significnat load to place on his legs too. The Arsenal loanee missed two months earlier in the season with a hamstring problem.

Diario AS say that it is ‘difficult’ for La Real to go into the market this January. They could promote B-team left-back Ander Zoilo, but given he is 23, he could not return to Sanse. Alternatively, American left-back Jonathan Gomez could be recalled from his loan spell at Mirandes. The 20-year-old has started more often than not for Mirandes, providing two assists in 21 appearances.