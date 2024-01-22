Real Madrid

Real Madrid star shows compassion for Milan’s Mike Maignan after racial abuse – ‘arrest them’

The media noise surrounding Real Madrid on Sunday evening was dedicated to their controversial win over Almeria, Vinicius Junior took the time after the match to focus on something much more important. He sent his support to AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who was racially abused during a match with Udinese, demanding action.

Vinicius himself has frequently been the subject of racial abuse in Spain, suffering more than 10 recorded incidents over the last two years. Of late, those cases have gone to court, but several have also gone without convictions due to a lack of evidence. The Brazilian sent a message to Maignan on Twitter.

“Just talking won’t change anything.” These are Maignan’s words. It is time to imprison racists so that they are ashamed of who they are.”

“I thank those who really support our struggle and I regret those who only appear with empty words to gain the sympathy of the press.”
Always with you, Maignan.”

FIFA had come out with a highly critical statement on the matter at the time, and it would not be surprising if Vinicius was referencing football’s governing body, who under Gianni Infantino have accepted no criticism regarding discrimination. Equally, Vinicius has had several back and forths with La Liga president Javier Tebas, who has claimed on multiple occasions that racism is not a problem, but rather down to isolated incidenct in La Liga.

Posted by

Tags Mike Maignan Milan Real Madrid Udinese Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News