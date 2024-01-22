Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Takefusa Kubo future, Atletico Madrid midfielder hunt and Yan Couto

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in the Daily Briefing.

Real Madrid interest in Manchester City loanee

Real Madrid have been linked to Girona right-back Yan Couto, who has been one of the best in Spain this year. The 21-year-old Brazil international is on loan from Manchester City, but has just 18 months left on his deal.

At the moment, there’s no inside scoop on the future of Yan Couto. There’s no doubt that he is a very good player, and many clubs are following him, but they are doing so with a view to a move in the summer, not January – Couto’s loan with Girona expires at the end of the season.

Atletico Madrid keeping midfield alternatives out of the headlines

Atletico Madrid have been openly looking for a midfielder since the summer, but their chances of signing previous targets Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Mats Wieffer on a loan deal are non-existent in January.

Atletico Madrid are looking for a midfielder but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is no longer an option because Tottenham will not facilitate his departure, and will make it difficult for a deal to happen. It’s a very high price for him. Mats Wieffer is very popular, but at the moment there are only contacts with the player’s representatives and not with Feyenoord. Bergvall would like to but he is very close to Barcelona. I think Atletico Madrid are working on other options. Neither Hojbjerg nor Wieffer will go out on loan, it’s impossible for Atleti to get that done.

Rising star Takefusa Kubo has suitors

Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo has been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia. He has no plans to move this January, but many a big club might be tempted by his €60m release clause.

Takefusa Kubo is not going to move to Saudi Arabia in January, he has said no… I think that during the summer other offers will arrive for him, including offers from Europe and we will see what happens then. He’s a very good player. It should be taken into account that Kubo is very comfortable in Donostia-San Sebastian. On the other hand, Al-Shabab are currently in talks over a deal for Sevilla’s Suso.