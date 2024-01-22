Is Jude Bellingham the Face of La Liga Now? 

Over the past fifty years, many iconic players have naturally been the face of La Liga – the top tier of men’s professional football in Spain. Examples include Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stefano, David Beckham, Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, and Ferenc Puskas, to name a few.

The question being asked here is, is England and Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham the new face of La Liga in 2024? Let’s dive straight in to find out.

Who is Jude Bellingham?

Jude Bellingham is a 20-year-old men’s professional footballer who currently plays for the England national team and Spanish La Liga side Real Madrid.

La Liga is the top tier of men’s professional football in Spain, and he joined Real Madrid on a six-year contract in June 2023 in a deal that reportedly cost the Spanish giants a whopping €103m (or €133.9m with potential add-ons).

He became only the sixth English player to play for Real Madrid and made an immediate impact, scoring on his debut in a 2-0 away win against Athletic Bilbao.

In his first four weeks, he became La Liga’s top goalscorer and was also the only English player in La Liga to receive the ‘Player of the Month’ accolade.

He equalled club legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s record by netting ten goals in his first ten games, which Ronaldo achieved back in 2009. He was also instrumental in the 2-1 win over fierce rivals Barcelona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium (Barca’s temporary stadium).

Apart from being an excellent football player and helping his team climb to the top of La Liga, he is widely regarded as the new face of La Liga because of his kind nature, mild manners, thoughtfulness, and humble attitude.

Can I place bets right now on Jude Bellingham to be La Liga’s top goalscorer or for Real Madrid to win La Liga outright?

What are the odds for Real Madrid to win La Liga 2023/24 campaign outright?

Final thoughts

If Bellingham can keep on scoring goals and having consistent epic performances over the coming years, keeping Real Madrid at the top of the league, keeping a cool head, and staying just the way he is, there’s no reason why he cannot be the face of La Liga for many years to come.

He is 100% the face of La Liga in 2024. There’s absolutely no doubt about that.