Girona star moves level with Jude Bellingham in top goalscorer race in La Liga following superb hat-trick

Girona ignored the controversial manner of Real Madrid’s victory on Sunday evening, and set their minds to thumping Sevilla 5-1 at Montilivi. It took the Catalans back to the top of the table, a point clear of Los Blancos, and also saw Artem Dovbyk draw level with Jude Bellingham in the Pichichi race.

The England star had been leading the way virtually since the start of the season, but for the first time, has been caught. Dovbyk scored a hat-trick in the space of six minutes to more or less end the game for Los Nervionenses in the space of 19 minutes. His hat-trick goal in particular saw him pick up the ball in space, drive at the defence, and fire into the net in emphatic fashion.

Those goals moved Dovbyk level on 14 goals with Bellingham in La Liga. In addition Dovbyk has six assists compared to Bellingham’s three, making him the most effective player in the division as things stand.

Artem Dovbyk's hat-trick last night moved him level with Jude Bellingham in the Pichichi race on 14 goals. He also has 6 assists compared to Bellingham's 3😳pic.twitter.com/VVSNA5RfH1 — Football España (@footballespana_) January 22, 2024

Rounding out the top five in the Pichichi race are Getafe’s Borja Mayoral (13), Alvaro Morata (12) and Antoine Griezmann (11).