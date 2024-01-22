Exclusive: Atletico Madrid defender has preferred destination amid choice of three clubs

Atletico Madrid defender Javi Galan arrived at the club as one of the most coveted in La Liga from Celta Vigo, but has struggled to make his mark at the Metropolitano. As a result, he will leave on loan for the rest of the season.

Over the weekend Villarreal emerged as a potential destination for Galan on loan, but following Aihen Munoz’s anterior cruciate ligament injury has meant Real Sociedad have entered the race. Munoz is out for the rest of the season, and Matteo Moretto has told The Daily Briefing that Real Sociedad are leading the race for Galan after moving quickly, ahead of Villarreal and Real Betis, who have enquired about him too.

For his part, Galan and his agents are keen to move to La Real over the other pair. As things stand, there will be no option to buy on Galan. Atletico’s plan is for Galan to get minutes on loan, and then for him to return though.

🚨 JUST IN: Real Sociedad are closing in on deal to sign Javi Galán on loan from Atlético Madrid. There is no option to buy clause as of now. [🎖️: @FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/rc0SHDunVc — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 22, 2024

Galan has not found his feet under Diego Simeone, as has been the case for fellow summer signing Caglar Soyuncu. The 29-year-old will no doubt point out that he has not been given many chances either, having started just twice against Lugo and Celtic. Thus far, Simeone has not needed to call on him, with Rodrigo Riquelme and Samuel Lino dominating the position.