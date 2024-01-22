Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea still no closer to next club

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea continues in the wilderness, nearly seven months on from leaving Old Trafford. Previously one of the highest-paid goalkeepers in the world, de Gea is clearly not overly anxious to get back to playing.

As per Diario AS, there is no suggestion that he will sign for anyone in the coming days, as the transfer window enters its final third. They note that the only actual offers he has had are from Saudi Arabia, despite supposed interest from Real Betis, Newcastle United, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and even United too, as all of them battled goalkeeping crises. Yet none have come to fruition.

The 33-year-old may well have had a shot at making it back into the Spain squad for the Euros this summer under new manager Luis de la Fuente, but has only been employed for two of the international breaks that the Roja coach has been in charge for. It looks as if his hopes of returning for the national side are fading too.