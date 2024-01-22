Cadiz casting around for new manager as several choices are ruled out

Cadiz are on the hunt for a new manager to bring them a first win in 17 games, after Sergio Gonzalez was sacked on Saturday afternoon. Their 1-0 defeat to Alaves leaves them in 18th place, a point off safety and Sevilla.

President Manuel Vizcaino admitted that it was a ‘failure of the project’ for them to be sacking Sergio, who he called a good manager, explaining that the departure had been amicable.

He went on to rule out four of the candidates that have been most closely linked with the job; Pablo Machin, Rubi, Diego Martinez and Guille Abascal.

“I don’t think tomorrow, but we are already talking to him. We are not going to rush into the election,” Vizcaino told Canal Sur, as quoted by Relevo.

“There has only been one rejection, but speculating is free. We are not going to deny anything. “Someone has to sell their film to get them a job now or in the future.”

Machin was rumoured to be in talks with Cadiz over a deal, but it was ruled out due to the financial demands of Machin. Since Diario AS have reported that former Alaves and Leganes manager Mauricio Pellegrino is in talks with Cadiz.

The Argentine coach made his name with El Glorioso, guiding them to the Copa del Rey final, before getting a job with Southampton. Since then, things have not hit the same hieights. Pellegrino has spent the last three years in Latin America, first spending two seasons with Velez Sarsfield, before moving to Universidad de Chile last season. He left at the turn of the year.

The Yellow Submarine are also in talks with forward Juanmi over a potential return from Saudi Arabia. He is currently on loan at Al-Riyadh from Real Betis, but the discrepancy between what Cadiz could pay and what he earns in Riyadh make any deal difficult.