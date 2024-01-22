Atletico Madrid seal first signing of January transfer window – Matteo Moretto

Atletico Madrid are having perhaps a busier January transfer market than many expected, with several negotiations ongoing, but Matteo Moretto has revealed that one of them is done and dusted – Moise Kean will sign from Juventus until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old forreward was initially anticipated to be a replacement for Angel Correa if the Argentine left the club this January, but Moretto has explained on The Daily Briefing that Atletico have decided to do the deal regardless of what happens with Correa. He will arrive in Madrid for medical tests this week, should nothing go wrong, in a loan deal until the end of the season.

Los Rojiblancos have been heavily reliant on the partnership of Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann this season, the pair responsible for 23 of their 39 La Liga goals. With Correa getting less opportunities, and Memphis Depay’s fitness preventing him from regularly contributing, signing Kean should help to reduce the strain on the pair, or at the very least Morata.