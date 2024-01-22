Atletico Madrid looking at two 18-year-old options for midfield vacancy, talks opened

Atletico Madrid‘s hunt for a holding midfielder continues on without fruition, and it appears they are widening the search to include two promising youngsters. Los Rojiblancos have been openly looking for pivote to rotate with Koke Resurreccion, and two 18-year-olds may fit the bill.

On Sunday Matteo Moretto revealed that Mats Wieffer seemed a difficult deal for January, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was no longer an option for them. However they have had plenty of crossover with Barcelona in their transfer targets, and as per Moretto, Belgian teenager Arthur Vermeeren. The 18-year-old has caught the eye for Royal Antwerp, and has been strongly linked with the likes of Arsenal too. Atletico have opened talks with Royal Antwerp though.

Uno de los perfiles que gusta al Atlético de Madrid para el centro del campo es Arthur Vermeeren, del Amberes. Ya hay conversaciones entre los dos clubes. El centrocampista (2005) acaba contrato en 2026 y es una de las promesas de Europa. ⭐️🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/Y4NczXGrKh — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) January 21, 2024

Meanwhile Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade has also been heavily linked with a Premier League move too. In pursuit of the Copa Libertadores, Trindade turned down a €40m offer from Liverpool last summer. Having secured the biggest trophy in Latin America, Trindade is now ready to take the next step. Fulham have shown the most interest in him, as reported by Diario AS.

✅ @FabrizioRomano: Arthur Vermeeren has been scouted multiple times by Atletico Madrid and is on their list. • They have made contact to be informed on conditions of a potential deal. • There are several clubs are keen on signing Belgian top talent. — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 21, 2024

If they did want to bring Trindade in now, then it would be a loan with an obligation to buy for €35m in January. Should they pursue a deal for the summer, it could cost them in the region of €45-50m, but Los Rojiblancos are on good terms with agents Carlos Leite and Jorge Mendes, who will handle the move. With Fluminense too, they have opened talks, but are yet to make an offer.