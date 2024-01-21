Xavi makes referee jibe after Real Madrid win over Almeria

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has aimed another criticism at La Liga referees.

Xavi has not been shy in publicly questioning decisions given against his team in recent months with the former Spanish international finding himself serving bans for his touchline conduct.

Barcelona’s 4-2 comeback win over Real Betis passed by without major incident or influence from VAR but Real Madrid’s 3-2 victory against Almeria was the opposite.

Los Blancos benefitted from three separate VAR calls in Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti’s side eventually squeezed out a victory.

Ancelotti claimed the decisions were all the correct calls as part of his post match press conference but Xavi is unconvinced by the situation.

“I’m left with the reflections of Garitano (the Almería coach) and Alfredo Relaño, a very good journalist”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“It’s going to be very difficult to win this league. I already said that in Getafe. I saw things that did not fit right for me.

“There have been many incidents. I remember the Getafe penalty, the incident with Raphinha in Vallecas and the goal in Granada by Joao Felix. We could have six more points.

“These are not excuses, they are realities.”

Xavi’s comments come in direct contradiction to Ancelotti’s view with the veteran Italian frequently opting against criticising referees after matches.

This fresh quotes could be an issue for Xavi further down the line if La Liga consider them to be against their rules of conduct.