Almeria Real Madrid

(WATCH) Real Madrid complete comeback with 98th minute Carvajal winner

Everyone saw it coming. You can’t ever rule out Real Madrid at home, and when they’re playing the team bottom of the league that’s especially true.

They needed a quite serious amount of help from the referees to turn the 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 win, but in the 98th minute Dani Carvajal snuck in at the far post to squeeze the ball in and win it.

What an evening of football – although the talk about this game is not going to finish at full time, that’s for sure.

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here:

[Footage from Viaplay Sport]

