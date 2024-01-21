(WATCH) Real Madrid behind to early Almeria stunner

Well, nobody saw this coming…

After just 40 seconds, 20th placed Almeria have taken the lead at the Bernabeu. They pressed high from kick off, won the ball from some sloppy Madrid passing and attacked in numbers.

Madrid were caught out and Largie Ramazani appeared at the far post to finish right through Kepa – who never misses a chance to disappoint.

Real Madrid were hoping to use today as an easy chance to start to build a lead at the top of the table. Instead, with the minutes ticking by, they’re going to have to dig deep to get 3 points.

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here:

What a start for winless Almeria at the Bernabeu! 😱 They lead after just 38 seconds against Real Madrid thanks to this Largie Ramazani goal! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cqtb1kbnwN — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 21, 2024

[Footage from Viaplay]