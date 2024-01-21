(WATCH) Jose Mourinho filmed in Barcelona airport

Jose Mourinho has just been filmed arriving at Barcelona airport by El Chiringuito.

The former Real Madrid boss has just been sacked by Roma, and is now back on the market looking for a new club. The cheeky journalist filming him asked whether he would consider taking charge of his old enemies Barcelona, whose coach Xavi is currently under a lot of pressure.

Mourinho doesn’t respond of course, but he can’t resist a little smile at the idea. There are million reasons he might be there – but him taking over Barca is of course by far the most entertaining.

You can see the clip in the Tweet embedded below: