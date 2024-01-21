WATCH: Incredible Isco brace in 90 seconds brings Real Betis level with Barcelona

Real Betis looked as if they were destined for a long final half hour trying to get back into the game against Barcelona, but in the space of 90 seconds, Isco has stepped up to the plate to turn it into a frantic game.

Ferran Torres had given Barcelona the lead in the first half, and doubled it just a few minutes into the second. The Blaugrana were well in control at that point, but Betis raised their game thereafter. Putting pressure on the Barcelona defence, Ronald Araujo and Inaki Pena failed to clear, with Isco putting his foot through the resulting half-volley.

The goal that gives hope to Real Betis. Former Real Madrid player Isco hunted Barça Real Betis 1-2 Barcelonapic.twitter.com/eTILZwJAQe — FootColic ⚽️ (@FootColic) January 21, 2024

ISCO WITH A GOLAZO FOR BETIS TO CUT BARCELONA'S LEAD TO JUST ONE GOAL 🤯🚀 pic.twitter.com/4JT4Myzui4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 21, 2024

Barely had the Benito Villamarin finished celebrating when a ball in behind beat the Barcelona defence. It looked as if it would be disallowed for offside, but on replay, it showed that Borja Iglesias had not touched the ball, and Isco’s lobbed finish was expert. Barcelona once again have shown their inability to keep games under their control.