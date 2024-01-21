WATCH: Ferran Torres doubles Barcelona lead over Real Betis following stunning work by Lamine Yamal

Barcelona have taken a commanding lead against Real Betis, and it’s all courtesy of Ferran Torres. The shark, as he has nicknamed himself, got the opening goal, and was quick of the mark with a second poacher’s effort of the evening in the second half.

Ferran had given them the lead after 21 minutes in the first half, but waited only four to put a second past the Real Betis defence. Lamine Yamal has been headache all evening for Betis, and he beat Abner to the byline again, only to see his ball across hit the outside of the post. It worked out for Barcelona though, the deflection finding Ferran free in the box. He made no mistake with the finish, and cemented the idea that he is the form player for the Blaugrana in front of goal currently, with four goals this year. It has given the Blaugrana a commanding lead at the Benito Villamarin.

