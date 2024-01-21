(WATCH) Controversial Vinicius goal gets Real Madrid level

Real Madrid are level, and not without controversy.

VAR ruled out Almeria’s goal for a very light foul on Jude Bellingham. But VAR then did not rule out Vinicius’ latest goal, which appeared to be scored as much with his arm as his shoulder.

It was a clever effort – but was it legal?

Regardless, Madrid are level and they have all the momentum now. You wouldn’t bet against them turning round the 2-0 half time deficit and winning this game.

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here:

[Footage from Viaplay Sports]