WATCH: Barcelona take the lead against Real Betis via Pedri assist

Barcelona know that it is do or die time for them in La Liga, and they have started off well at the Benito Villamarin, taking an early lead against Real Betis in a tough away match.

The Blaugrana were perhaps lucky not to avoid going behind early aftera lobbed Luiz Henrique effort went over, having beaten the offside trap. Yet they had been creating chances for themselves too, Pedri escaping the defence on several occasions, lobbing his own effort onto the roof of the goal.

The gifted midfielder was at the heart of their goal too, latching onto a deflected Ilkay Gundogan pass to square for Ferran Torres. He made no mistake in front of an open goal.

The Blaugrana have often found themselves coming from behind in recent months in La Liga, and Xavi Hernandez will be hoping his side can finally control a match with the safety of a lead.