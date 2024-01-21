(WATCH) Almeria star makes cryptic claim over reasons for Real Madrid defeat

Real Madrid sealed a key win over Almeria on their return to La Liga action but the tie was packed with controversy.

Dani Carvajal’s added time goal eventually secured all three points for the hosts in Madrid with the match officials and VAR under the microscope again.

Match referee Francisco Jose Hernandez Maeso and his team of officials made three second half calls in favour of Real Madrid including a penalty decision for the home team.

Almeria saw a goal ruled out for offside, when they were still leading 2-1, before Vinicius Junior’s equaliser was deemed not to be handball.

Carlo Ancelotti was firm in his assessment of the referee at full time with the Italian claiming each decision was the correct one.

However, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez dropped a hint of certain decisions favouring their rivals, and Almeria appear to agree.

Almeria head coach Gaizka Garitano was sent to the stands in the closing stages and defender Marc Pubill claimed it was impossible for his team to win in Madrid.

🚨 Almería defender Marc Pubill: “I think that someone decided that we weren’t allowed to win here at Bernabéu today, and that’s what happened”. “Nothing more to say”, told DAZN. pic.twitter.com/WIP9DOjIjX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2024

