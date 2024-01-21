Real Madrid add La Liga revelation to their shortlist

Real Madrid are benefitting from a very clever transfer policy at the moment – they’re picking up the best young players in Brazil, saving their money for guaranteed European superstars, and filling the rest of their squad with smart free agent and bargain signings.

Injuries are stretching this group to the maximum though, and there are still a lot of players deep into their 30s who need to be replaced.

So it’s no surprise to see Los Blancos linked by Marca with one of the stars of the season in La Liga so far. Yan Couto has been one of this impressive Girona’s team’s key men, and the right back is apparently now being watched by Real.

His contract runs out in 18 months, meaning the pressure will increasingly be on Girona to sell him. Madrid could probably land him for a very reasonable price in the summer, unless Premier League teams start getting involved.