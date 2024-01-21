Manchester City transfer move for Girona goalscoring sensation

Girona are bracing themselves for a flurry of transfer offers in 2024 as they push for the La Liga title.

The Catalan side have been superb in the first half of the 2023/24 season as they look set to challenge the established order in the title race.

However. despite their positive position at the start of 2024, the club are braced for transfer interest in their key stars before the transfer window closes.

Due to Girona’s link with Premier League giants Manchester City, via the City Football Group (CFG), they could be under pressure to funnel players to the Etihad Stadium.

The latest name linked with a deal to swap Catalonia for Manchester is Brazilian attacker Savio Moreira, following an incredible start to life at Girona, as per reports from the Daily Sport.

Savio has been a crucial part of Girona so far in 2023/24, with five La Liga goals and five assists, but City’s ownership of his parent club Troyes could secure a £10m deal.

City have previously utilised their connection to clubs in the CFG portfolio, and a swoop for Savio would be a solid piece of business for the Premier League champions, if he lives up to expectation in the coming years.