Good injury news for Barcelona as regular starter will be fit for quarter final

Andreas Christensen is hoping to be fit to play the Copa del Rey quarter final on Wednesday despite missing today’s game against Real Betis.

The defender has not travelled to Seville with the rest of the squad, and is instead recovering at home, trying to be ready for the important game against Athletic Bilbao.

Mundo Deportivo are claiming that the Danish defender requested his half time substitution in the game against Unionistas de Salamanca on Wednesday, but was only suffering from a mild issue and isn’t injured – he just taken off as a precaution.

Christensen’s availability has been exceptional this season – until today, he was one of the few players to have been included in every squad for the Champions so far. He has now broken his run of 23 matches in the squad this season.

It’s great news for Xavi to have him back – the coach is under pressure and a win against Athletic will do a lot to help that.