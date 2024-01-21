Five star Girona respond to La Liga title challenge with Sevilla demolition

Girona showed their steel in the La Liga title race with a superb 5-1 home win over Sevilla.

The Catalans were under pressure ahead of kick off at the Estadi Montilivi with Real Madrid and Barcelona winning earlier in the day.

Los Blancos’ late 3-2 win over Almeria edged them above Girona before the game but Girona responded brilliantly to retake top spot.

Five goals capped a wild night for Girona, but they suffered an early setback, as Isaac Romero slotted home his first La Liga goal.

That triggered an instant reaction from Girona as Ukrainian international Artem Dovbyk scored three goals before the 20 minute mark.

Dovbyk’s quickfire treble left Sevilla shell shocked as the towering forward brought his season tally up to 14 league goals.

Girona picked up where they left off after the restart as Viktor Tsygankov burst into the box to poke home a fourth for the hosts.

With the result wrapped up there was even time for veteran forward Cristhian Stuani to come off the bench and fire home a fifth.

The win resets Girona’s one point lead over second place Real Madrid, with their rivals having played a game less, ahead of a midweek Copa del Rey quarter final trip to Mallorca.

