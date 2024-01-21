Exclusive: Real Sociedad and Japan star Takefusa Kubo has turned down January move

Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo has undoubtedly been one of the best and most exciting players in Spain this season, and it is no surprise that he has caught the eye of potential suitors. According to insider Matteo Moretto, he is in no hurry to move on though, as he enjoys life in the Basque Country.

Earlier in the week it was reported that Kubo was a target for Saudi Arabia this January, with his release clause set at an affordable €60m for clubs in the Saudi Pro League. It was not in his plans to leave the Reale Arena midseason, and Moretto has exclusively revealed to Caught Offside that Kubo has turned down a move to the Middle East.

Amid rumours of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal looking at Kubo, Moretto expects more offers to arrive in the summer from Europe, and his future might be more of a question at that point. However Kubo is happy in Donostia-San Sebastian, and has spoken fondly of his time there.

Kubo joined Real Sociedad from Real Madrid two summers ago in a €6m deal which saw Los Blancos retain 50% of his sell-on fee. Bearing that in mind, and the exceptional form of the 22-year-old, if he is to move on in the summer then it is likely to be for his release clause. For his contributions, €30m is a relatively low fee for La Real to receive, and for many, he is more than justifying double that.