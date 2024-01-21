Exclusive: Atletico Madrid no longer pursuing Premier League midfielder

Atletico Madrid are still looking into midfielders for this January, but summer target Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will not be the one they bring in. The Tottenham Hotspur lynchpin was heavily linked with a move in the summer, but Spurs now value him at a much higher price.

The Danish midfielder was not playing regularly last season, but has seen action in all but one of their Premier League games this season, albeit just five of those 20 matches were with him in the starting XI. Ange Postecoglou clearly sees the 28-year-old as an important part of their squad though.

Matteo Moretto has revealed to Caught Offside that Atletico Madrid are not concerning themselves with an attempt at Hojbjerg this January, be it on loan or via a permanent deal. Spurs are keen to hold onto him, and as a result have set a price tag outwith Atletico’s means.

They have also been linked to Feyenoord’s Mats Wieffer, and Djurgardens Lucas Bergvall. The latter would be keen on a move, but Barcelona are leading the race for the Swedish midfielder, and he has made the Catalan side his priority too.

Los Rojiblancos are currently negotiating deals for Caglar Soyuncu, Javi Galan and Angel Correa, the outcomes of which will no doubt have a major influence on their ability to sign this transfer window. However it appears Hojbjerg is beyond not just their current means, but also what they are willing to spend.