€400k fee agreed for striker’s loan move – club will hope to have him ready to play next week

The Moise Kean to Atletico Madrid move has taken another step towards completion today, and could be a done deal by the time Diego Simeone’s team play Granada tomorrow.

Italian transfer insider Alfredo Pedulla has just Tweeted some details about the deal, including the information that it will be a €400k loan fee paid to Juventus to take the striker for 6 months.

There will be further payments included, dependent on what Kean can achieve on the pitch. There is no mention here of a fixed buy option or compulsory purchase clause, but that may be something that is still being worked out.

#Kean–#AtleticoMadrid: 400 mila euro di prestito secco-oneroso più bonus. Si può chiudere da domani, forse già domani — Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) January 21, 2024

Either way, it looks like a done deal that Kean will be an Atleti player very soon, and we could even see him watching the game tomorrow if he makes the flight over.

The Copa del Rey game on Thursday will also come too soon, but Kean could perhaps be available to face Valencia on Sunday. This is the busiest run of the season for Simeone’s team, and reinforcements can’t arrive soon enough.