Deco rejects Ronald Araujo Barcelona exit rumours

Barcelona want to put an end to speculation over Ronald Araujo’s future at the club.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are rumoured to be interested in a huge summer move for the Uruguay international.

If Bayern retain their Bundesliga title, they will have extra funds to spend, amid reports of an €80m offer incoming for Araujo.

Barcelona’s ongoing financial issues had given rise to their willingness to discuss a sale with one major transfer exit potentially bankrolling wider squad reinforcements.

However, despite the speculation, sporting director Deco has moved to firmly reject any chance of Araujo moving on from Catalonia.

“He’s a key player in Barcelona’s present and future. We’re not considering selling him, we want him to be happy, and this is shown on a day-to-day basis”, as per reports from Marca.

“There is nothing to talk about. The important thing is that he’s here with hunger and with heart.”

Barcelona have been able to register Araujo’s contract with La Liga, following extended delays, and the 24-year-old is now tied to the club until 2026.

His new deal also includes a rumoured €1bn release clause as Barcelona look to protect themselves from a possible bid in future.

As per the latest data from Transfermrkt.com, Araujo is valued as the fourth most expensive player in the Barcelona squad, rated at €70m.