Celta Vigo complete Javier Manquillo free transfer

Celta Vigo have completed a free transfer move for Newcastle United defender Javier Manquillo.

Due to a tight budget in Galicia at the start of 2024, the club are looking to reinforce via loans and cut price deals, and Manquillo is the first arrival this month.

The full back had slipped out of Eddie Howe’s first team plans at St. James’ Park this season and he has not played a single first team minute across all competitions.

After being informed of his desire to leave Tyneside, Rafael Benitez indicated his intention to secure a reunion with Manquillo, with the pair previously working together at Newcastle.

🚨Javi Manquillo has been reunited with Rafa Benitez at Celta Vigo! https://t.co/upQ2CPcIkI — Football España (@footballespana_) January 21, 2024

Newcastle have since agreed to terminate Manqullio’s contract early with his deal set to expire in June.

The 29-year-old has now signed a 18-month deal at Celta until the end of the 2024/25 season and will link up with his new teammates this week.

Manquillo will add experience and versatility to Benitez’s squad in the coming months ahead of a potential relegation battle in 2024.

Images via Celta Vigo on Twitter/X