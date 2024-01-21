Carlo Ancelotti backs referee as Real Madrid seal controversial Almeria win

Carlo Ancelotti has backed match referee Francisco Jose Hernandez Maeso following Real Madrid’s VAR dominated 3-2 win over Almeria.

Los Blancos emerged with a dramatic three points at the end of a wild clash in the Spanish capital with technology at the centre of the result.

Ancelotti’s charges were hit by a shock early setback as Almeria winger Largie Ramazani put the visitors in front inside the first 60 seconds.

Despite heading to Madrid on the back of no league wins this season, rock bottom Almeria doubled their advantage just before the break.

However, Real Madrid’s second half revival featured a major role from Hernandez Maeso and VAR, starting with Jude Bellingham’s penalty.

Almeria defender Kaiky was penalised for handball inside the box and Bellingham slotted Real Madrid back into the contest.

Sergio Arribas then saw a goal ruled out, with VAR ruling a foul in the build up, and Vinicius Junior’s equaliser was deemed to have gone in off his shoulder, not his hand.

Bellingham then saw a goal chalked off for offside, as Almeria head coach Gaizka Garitano was dismissed for persistent complaining, and Dani Carvajal scored the winner in the ninth minute of added time.

Garitano was furious in his post match interview but Ancelotti believes each call was correct.

“I understand Almería’s anger with the VAR decisions, but I think they were all well decided”, as per reports from Marca.

“I’ve seen them. I think the referee made the right decision, not VAR. VAR warned him and he decided. And I think he was right.”