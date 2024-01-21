Brazilian pair set for La Liga reunion this evening

When Barcelona face Real Betis later today there is a lot on the line.

A midweek cup win against lower league opposition has done little to ease the pressure on Xavi, who needs to win more and more convincingly.

The game also throws up an interesting reunion. Barcelona have Vitor Roque in their squad now, and he is gradually being introduced to the first team – with many calling for him to start tonight after an appearance off the bench on Wednesday.

If he does play, he will face off against Betis left back Abner Vinicius, who was his teammate at Atletico Paranaense just a year ago.

The pair made it to the Copa Libertadores final in 2022, before Abner left for €7m to join Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis. Roque has now joined him in La Liga, and both will be hoping to play an important role in a win for their team tonight.