Atletico Madrid ready to loan out struggling summer signing

Javi Galan is on his way to Villareal, Marca are reporting.

The left back, who only moved to Atletico Madrid in the summer, will move on after just 6 months and join Marcelino’s team. He could yet feature in Diego SImeone’s squad to travel to Granada later today, but it will be a matter of days before he’s wearing canary yellow.

After some great years at Celta Vigo a big move was expected, but Simeone has never seemed to fancy him, and both Samuel Lino and Rodrigo Riquelme have both been used ahead of him regularly down the left hand side.

Galan just needs a chance, and this could be a very smart loan move for all parties, with a view to a permanent transfer further down the line if it works out.

Marcelino’s team are looking for a little boost in this window to keep them clear of relegation, and quality players like Galan should do just that.