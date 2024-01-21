Atletico Madrid wait on MLS star as Moise Kean deal edges closer

Atletico Madrid are expected to be active in the final days of the January transfer window.

Los Rojiblancos are rumoured to be working on a host of deals to strengthen their squad with departures also planned.

Diego Simeone is prioritising a new midfielder, to reinforce his engine room for the second half of the campaign, but the veteran coach is also looking at other areas.

Angel Correa’s potential switch to Saudi Arabia has opened a link to bringing in Juventus striker Moise Kean on loan.

The deal to sign Kean was initially thought to be dependent on Correa moving on, but as per the latest update from Marca, that may not be the case.

Simeone is happy to bring in Kean until the end of the season, regardless of whether Correa stays in Madrid, with Atletico holding out for a €15m offer from Al Ittihad.

A deal for Correa’s international teammate Thiago Almada does rely on his exit, with Atlanta United willing to accept a fee in the region of €25m, but Atletico will only move if they receive funds from Correa’s transfer.