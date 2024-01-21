Atletico have a plan to compensate for loss of 3 defenders at once

Atletico are trimming down their squad this January, both voluntarily and involuntarily.

Caglar Soyuncu is set to leave on loan to Fenerbahce after a disappointing spell in the Spanish capital, while another defensive option Cesar Azpilicueta, looks set to miss the bulk of the rest of this season after picking up an injury in the Copa del Rey game against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Not only that, but Javi Galan is set to head on loan to Villareal too.

All of these departures leave Diego Simeone’s team feeling a little light at the back, but according to David Medina writing in Marca, there are no plans to make any additions to the squad in that area.

Instead, Reinildo will be considered the team’s 5th option at the back when he returns from AFCON, with Axel Witsel now fully converted to a central defensive role.

This cost cutting will have the advantage of allowing moves further forward in the team – we expect Moise Kean to join on loan with in the next few days.