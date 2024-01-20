Xavi drops Vitor Roque La Liga starting hint

Xavi Hernandez is ready to drop Vitor Roque into the deep end of La Liga action at Barcelona.

La Blaugrana return to La Liga action with a weekend trip to Real Betis and the Brazilian teenager has been included in the travelling squad.

Xavi has looked to ease the 18-year-old into the rigours of first team football in Catalonia with a minor injury also disrupting his flow.

Since arriving in Barcelona at the start of 2024, Vitor Roque has made three cameo appearances off the bench, across league and Copa del Rey action in January.

However, after impressing in training in midweek, Xavi is ready to increase his role and he could start against Real Betis.

“He had a little injury, but now he’s 100%. It’s up to me to decide if he plays”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“He got minutes against Unionistas and he’s player who can offer us things in attack.”

Xavi’s front line has changed in recent games, with Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski the only settled starters in his front three, and Vitor Roque is in the running for the other slot.

If he does remain on the bench, the teenager will likely be the first attacking player brought on, if Barcelona are struggling for goals in Andalucia.