Xavi Hernandez highlights key defensive issue on La Liga return

Xavi Hernandez has admitted his concern over in game management ahead of Barcelona’s return to La Liga action.

The start of 2024 has yielded mixed results for his team with defeat in the Spanish Supercopa final to Real Madrid followed by a quarter final spot assured in the Copa del Rey.

However, the picture in La Liga looks complex for Xavi and his players, as they attempt to retain their league title from last season.

The Catalans are likely to need a faultless second half to the campaign and slip ups from their rivals in the coming weeks.

Ahead of their weekend trip to Real Betis, Xavi insisted his squad have the capabilities to bounce back in the title race, but offered a realistic assessment of where they are.

Defensive issues are a particular concern in recent weeks, with just one clean sheet in their last nine games in all competitions, and a league average of over a goal conceded per game.

“We’ve given a lot away defensively. We concede too many goals and we’ve been ineffective in attack. We lose a lot of balls and don’t stop many counterattacks”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“We accept the demands placed on us, but there is a lack of positivity. The other day (vs. Unionistas) we had 13 players who have come through the youth system.

“We’re building, and we will fight, and we will try. Failure would be not trying.”