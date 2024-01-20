WATCH: Rodrigo de Paul caught making incredible response to Vinicius Junior during Madrid derby sledging

Rodrigo de Paul and Vinicius Junior are no strangers. One plays for Atletico Madrid and Argentina, the other for Brazil and Real Madrid, divided by two of the fiercest rivalries in football. It’s no surprise that the two have a bit of back and forth during games, and the Copa del Rey clash on Thursday saw de Paul not only win the match, but probably the conversation too.

The pair were seen going at it during a break in play at the Metropolitano, where Vinicius can be seen showing de Paul the Real Madrid badge, saying ‘I play for Real Madrid, you, who are you?’. To which de Paul comes back with perhaps the trump card in football – ‘And I’ve won the World Cup, you haven’t’, report MD.

The pair will have a chance to take up verbal arms again in just two weeks time, when the fourth Madrid derby of the year will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Rojiblancos are the only side to beat Real Madrid this season, and currently the balance sits at two victories to one.