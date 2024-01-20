WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo makes wild statements about Saudi Arabian league

Real Madrid legend and global surperstar Cristiano Ronaldo has not been shy about promoting the Saudi Pro League. Just over a year on from his move to Saudi Arabia, having been let go by Manchester United, Ronaldo claimed that in Europe, it would be one of the top five leagues.

Speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, Ronaldo was asked about the level of football in Saudi Arabia. He explained that for him, it was better than Ligue 1, highlighting that there were more competitive teams than in France.

Tell us what you really think, Cristiano?pic.twitter.com/wmfGvp9X30 — Football España (@footballespana_) January 20, 2024

This contrasts directly with what teammate Aymeric Laporte, his Al-Nassr teammate, said in an interview released just hours after Ronaldo’s statements. While he was speaking more about the level off the pitch than on it, the ex-Manchester City defender said that things in the Saudi league were not near the standards set in Europe, and said more players could follow Jordan Henderson out of Saudi Arabia if things do not improve.