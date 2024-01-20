Villarreal could offer forgotten Atletico Madrid star loan chance

Villarreal could make a late loan offer to bring in Atletico Madrid defender Javi Galan this month.

The Yellow Submarine are expected to be busy in the final days of the winter transfer window with Eric Bailly already returning on a free transfer and Goncalo Guedes joining on loan.

Loans and cut price deals are expected to be the main focus for Marcelino and Galan has emerged as an option to bolster his defence.

Galan was expected to be a key part of Diego Simeone’s team this season following his summer switch from Celta Vigo.

However, with Simeone opting for a 3-5-2 system, Samuel Lino has featured more prominently, with Galan preferring to play as an orthodox left back.

Marcelino’s 4-4-2 formation would allow him to do that, and as per transfer expert Matteo Moretto, via Relevo, Villarreal have reached out to Atletico over a six month loan.

Atletico have not indicated if they would sanction a short term exit, but Galan could make the request, to ensure more game time in the second half of the campaign.