Veteran star recalled as Real Madrid return to La Liga against Almeria

Real Madrid face just their second La Liga game of 2024 as they host rock bottom Almeria on January 21.

Los Blancos have endured a mixed cup run in recent weeks, with success in the Spanish Supercopa over El Clasico rivals Barcelona, before being knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Atletico Madrid.

Those results mean Carlo Ancelotti’s side will now be solely focused on La Liga and the Champions League until the end of the campaign.

The clash with Almeria kicks off a five match league run, before the return of the Champions League in February, and Ancelotti keeps changes to a minimum.

Veteran star Lucas Vazquez is the only squad change following the loss to Atletico after his recovery from a muscle injury.

The 32-year-old is unlikely to start against Almeria, but Ancelotti will rotate his options as Real Madrid aim to edge back above Girona at the top of the table.

Spanish international Kepa Arrizabalaga will start in goal as part of Ancelotti’s plan to switch between him and Andriy Lunin.