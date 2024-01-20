‘This suits us very well’ – Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti highlights major boost in the coming weeks

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti gave the impression his players are in for some intense training sessions in the coming two weeks before the return of the Champions League. Having been knocked out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday, they have two rare midweeks without games – Ancelotti welcomed the chance to get some work done on the training ground.

Previous to saying so, Ancelotti faced questions over the ongoing goalkeeper debate at Real Madrid, and also addressed the criticism that Aurelien Tchouameni had received, after a disappointing effort during Antoine Griezmann’s winner for Atletico Madrid.

Ancelotti was asked whether he though that the criticism had been too harsh after just one negative result.

“I don’t have any opinions on it. I listen and try to see what is happening in the dressing room environment. We continue in a good dynamic and we are motivated. The team is competing and playing football very well. Apart from the ones that have injured their cruciate ligaments, all the players are fine.”

“Now, without the games in midweek (for the Copa del Rey), we have the opportunity to work in these two weeks. This is very good for us, this suits us very well,” Ancelotti remarked, stressing the final line.

It’s a simple fact that coaches have very little time to work on their teams during the season with so many games, and with preseason schedules being packed ever more tightly, there too the likes of Ancelotti have had their room for manoeuvre reduced. Often managers are asked to improve things, but for those in Europe, often there is genuinely no time to do so.