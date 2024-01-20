Real Madrid youngster looking at exit alternatives as deal slows down

Valencia have on two occasions thought they would solve the hole in their squad on their flanks, but Ruben Baraja’s desire to sign a winger in January could be frustrated again. Real Madrid Castilla winger Peter Federico Gonzalez is looking to move on this winter, and had agreed to head to Mestalla, but the deal is in danger of collapsing.

Los Che had agreed terms with Carlos Vicente before his move to Alaves too, but the failure of Peter Lim to sanction the move left Valencia empty-handed. Now the same could happen with Peter. The 21-year-old has decided to leave Los Blancos, something the club accepts, and has not been playing for Castilla during the transfer window.

Amid the lack of movement from Valencia, Peter is starting to consider alternatives, and has four more interested parties in La Liga. As per Marca, Rayo Vallecano, Getafe, Las Palmas and Villarreal could all steal in if Valencia do get the deal over the line.

It appears as if Peter will leave for free, in spite of Real Madrid’s remarkable record of selling academy talents. Los Blancos are one of the most profitable sides in Europe at doing so.

Baraja has kept a lid on any frustration with the Valencia board, but given this is the second time this could transpire in the space of weeks, his patience would be tested again.