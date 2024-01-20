Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe responds to Pele comparison

Real Madrid and Endrick Felipe on are on the countdown to the summer, when their paths will finally cross. The 17-year-old Palmeiras forward agreed to join Real Madrid over a year ago in a deal worth €40m plus €20m in variables, but will only be able to move when he turns 18, in July of this year. There’s plenty of excitement, but also plenty of pressure.

In an interview with CazeTV, covered by MD, Endrick explained that it was his dream to go to the Paris 2024 Olympics , and that his 18th birthday would bring with it more than large celebrations, the chance to get his driving licence.

Earlier in the 2023 season, Endrick felt the glare of the media spotlight, and was seen in tears on the Palmeiras bench. However he appears to have reached a point of tranquility with the pressure.

“There are things that happen and there are people who speak and say, he is the new Pele, the new Ronaldo… I want to be Endrick and for me, what is said does not matter to me. Now I have a great responsibility, I am going to endure the pressure because I know I can help my family and I also want to encourage other young people.”

Endrick is the great hope of Brazilian football currently, as the hopes in Neymar Junior to lead the Selecao back to international glory fade. While the pressure will only continue to grow by joining Real Madrid, Los Blancos have experience in handling the development of youngsters arriving from Brazil. Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior should act as the perfect role models, and advisors for Endrick on his arrival.