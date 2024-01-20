Premier League star ruled out as Atletico Madrid search for midfield reinforcements

Atletico Madrid have set out their transfer objectives in the January transfer window with midfield a priority.

Los Rojiblancos are operating on a tight budget in the mid-season market and new arrivals are expected to be balanced against sales.

Atletico are preparing a deal to bring in Romanian international Horatiu Moldovan, if Ivo Grbic joins Sheffield United, with a loan swoop for Moise Kean set against Angel Correa’s possible departure to Saudi Arabia.

Alongside those changes, Diego Simeone and sporting director Andrea Berta are working to bring in a defensive midfielder, most likely on loan until the end of the season.

As per the reports from Diario AS, Simeone and Berta are prioritising a ‘No.5’ to offer cover to the overworked Koke and Rodrigo De Paul in the months ahead.

However, the club are not expected to revisit their previous interest in Tottenham star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with the Dane expected to stay at Spurs, and Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips is not a option.

Phillips is pushing to leave City, due to his lack of game time this season, but Simeone is rumoured to be concerned by his fitness levels to come straight into his squad in 2024.