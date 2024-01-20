Newcastle to rival Barcelona for Everton star

Barcelona look set to be challenged in their transfer pursuit of Everton star Amadou Onana in 2024.

La Blaugrana have reportedly identified Onana as long term target to bolster their midfield due to his differing attributes to their current squad options.

The Catalan giants are looking to bring in a midfield that offers greater physicality and ball winning ability to supplement other star names in their engine room.

Onana is on list of potential candidates for Barcelona, but they have been reportedly quoted a minimum asking price of £60m by Everton, with manager Sean Dyche insisting the club will not be pressured into a sale.

With Barcelona currently unable to meet Everton’s valuation, Premier League rivals Newcastle United have now emerged as alternate destination for the Belgian international.

As per an exclusive report from the Daily Telegraph, the Magpies are unclear over whether Joelinton will sign a contract extension at St. James’ Park, and Onana could replace the Brazilian on Tyneside.