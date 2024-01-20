Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Lucas Bergvall, Real Madrid goalkeeping situation and Assane Diao future

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in the Daily Briefing.

Lucas Bergvall says yes to Barcelona amid Bayern Munich and Juventus interest

Matteo Moretto and Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday that Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall has said yes to Barcelona, and that the Blaugrana are preparing a final offer for him. Eintracht Frankfurt remain the highest bidders,with Juventus and Bayern Munich also linked this week.

Barcelona are preparing their final offer to sign Bergvall, an offer that is close to €10m in fees, bonuses, and a percentage of a future sale. If Barcelona manage to close the deal with Djurgardens, then he will go to Barcelona, that’s where he wants to go, and they are his priority.

There was a discussion directly between the sporting department at Barcelona and Bergvall, in which he said clearly to them that he prefers to go to Barcelona. If they get the deal done with Djurgardens, then everything is settled. It’s true that other teams are interested, but Barcelona remain at the front of the line.

Real Madrid to wave Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga farewell

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin appeared to have gained the edge on Kepa Arrizabalaga in his bid to be number one, after the Chelsea ‘keeper made a major error against Atletico Madrid last week. Yet Lunin’s own mistakes against Atletico have cast doubt on the situation, after Carlo Ancelotti declared Kepa would start the next game. The future of both is up in the air.

Real Madrid aren’t 100% decided on what to do. But it’s clear that the signs are that Madrid want to continue backing a goalkeeper they own. For that reason, it looks increasingly difficult for Kepa to stay. Thibaut Courtois will return, and in economic terms, the Kepa deal is difficult, because the numbers are high. So Real Madrid look likely to continue with Lunin.

Brentford close to deal for breakout La Liga star Assane Diao

Real Betis’ breakout star Assane Diao reportedly has a price tag of €30m, and after just six months of senior football, Brentford are reportedly offering close to that figure.

The Assane Diao situation is evolving. Brentford have made an official offer of close to €30m, which is the release clause. Right now, it’s slowed down a bit, and it’s a waiting game to see if Brentford increase their offer, or other teams get involved. But currently Luiz Henrique, who has been linked with Corinthians, Flumninense and Bournemouth, is closer to leaving than Diao.