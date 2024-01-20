Manchester United hoping to beat Barcelona to talented 17-year-old with late bid

Barcelona know that they are leading the race for 17-year-old midfielder Lucas Bergvall, but it appears to be a long way from done, with some of Europe’s top clubs coming after the Swedish talent. The next to put their hat into the ring will be Manchester United.

Matteo Moretto revealed to Football España that Barcelona have spoken directly to Bergvall, and if a deal is done with Djurgardens, then he will sign for them. That is where things get a little more complicated. Eintracht Frankfurt are the side that has put in the highest offer, of around €10m, a fee that Barcelona intend to come close too.

Juventus have also been linked, as have Bayern Munich, and Sport say the Bavarian giants will look to muscle on the deal shortly. Perhaps the bigger threat are the deep pockets of Manchester United, who are lining up a bid, as per 90min. The English side had scouted Bergvall last year, and will seek to outbid Barcelona, as will Bayern.

The situation looks as if it will come down to whether other sides are prepared to make a significantly higher bid than Barcelona. Their offer will come close to Eintracht’s €10m, but only by adding together bonuses, and including a sell-on fee – it was also spoken about as a ‘final offer’ though, and if that is the case, a few more millions from Bayern or United could leave them empty-handed.