Frenkie de Jong: Barcelona are ready to fight for La Liga title

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has a clear message for his teammates ahead of the 2023/24 season run in.

The Dutch international racked up his 200th club appearance in the midweek Copa del Rey win over Unionistas with Xavi Hernandez’s side battling into the quarter finals.

After being drawn against Athletic Club in the last eight, Barcelona’s path to the end of the campaign has been laid out, alongside a Champions League return in February.

Defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa final was a setback for de Jong and Barcelona, and they are currently eight points behind league leaders Girona in the title race.

However, despite the situation looking complicated for Barcelona, de Jong insists they have everything left to play for, but admitted the squad must become more consistent in key games.

“Real Madrid deserved to win the Supercopa, but that doesn’t mean our season has been bad”, as per reports from Marca.

“We’ve lost unnecessary points and must improve, we know that. We have quality, but we lack forcefulness and sometimes concentration.

“Winning La Liga also depends on Real Madrid and Girona, but we have a squad, that, if we improve, has a chance to win many of the remaining games. We can still fight for La Liga.”

Barcelona face a busy end to the month, with four games left to play in January, starting with a trip to Real Betis on January 21.