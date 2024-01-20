Ex-Manchester City star admits ‘there are a lot of unhappy players’ in unprofessional Saudi Arabian league

Former Manchester City and Athletic Club centre-back Aymeric Laporte has admitted that Jordan Henderson was not the only unhappy star in Saudi Arabia, after he left Al-Ettifaq for Ajax after just six months. Following rumours that Karim Benzema is also considering a return to Europe, Laporte has told Diario AS that several players are frustrated with the lack of professionalism in the Saudi Pro League.

Speaking about his first few months in Saudi Arabia having signed for Al-Nasser in the summer, Laporte admitted that he is having to battle for improved conditions.

“Let’s see, you’re fine… It’s a big change compared to Europe, but in the end it’s all adaptation. They haven’t made it easy for us. In fact, there are many players who are dissatisfied, but hey; we are working on it every day, negotiating so to speak, and to see if it improves a little because this is something new for them too, having European players who have already had a long career. Maybe they are not used to this and have to adapt to a little more seriousness.”

Laporte was asked what in particular was not up to standard. His response was everything.

“In every sense, but also in everyday life. Life for them… they take everything lightly. The ultimatum you can give them doesn’t matter to them. I mean, they’re really going about their business. You negotiate something and then they don’t accept it after you have signed it. They fight you… It’s a bit of a pain that in Europe I don’t know… Of course, the same thing that they take away from you in that they give you in other ways.”

Of course, with so many big-name players swapping European football for Saudi pay packets, the two will always be compared.

“Yes, they take care of us, but not enough for my taste. That is to say, in Europe they pay you a good salary, but they take better care of you.”

While Henderson has decided to cut his losses, Laporte is not yet at that point. It is something that he threatened if things did not change.

“No, let’s see. At the moment, I haven’t thought about it, but if I’m disappointed in such a short time, you wonder what to do. That moment has not yet arrived, but in the future it could be if this dynamic continues.”

Laporte was linked to Barcelona, Athletic Club and Real Madrid in the summer, but said that on the latter, he received no news on the matter.

As Saudi Arabia look to improve their standing in the world of entertainment and sport, the money is always likely to talk for sufficient people to attract top stars. However should those stars en masse decide they no longer want to play in the Middle East because of incompetence, it would no doubt set their image back.