Celtic midfielder linked with move to La Liga title challengers

Girona have been scouring the January transfer market in search of reinforcements for the second half of the season, as they look to make the most of their incredible first round. Girona sit top of La Liga, but have had less success in their search for a midfielder.

Originally Girona were linked with a move for Barcelona player Oriol Romeu, who left them just six months earlier, but after that was discarded, the likes of Sergi Darder and two more former Barcelona midfielders Nico Gonzalez and Carles Alena have been linked to the Catalans.

That is as far as it has gone though, and now Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley is reportedly on their shortlist. SkySports say that Inter Milan are not the only title challengers looking at the Celtic star, and that Girona are interested.

It seems unlikely that Girona would be able to afford a move for O’Riley. Bearing in mind their record signing is Artem Dovbyk at €8m, and Celtic turned down €11.5m for the Danish international from Leeds United last summer, it would require a major investment. O’Riley is under contract until 2027, so there is no pressure on the Bhoys to sell in that regard.